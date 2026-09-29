The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball team split a pair of matches at their home Triangular.  Mauston defeated Tri-County 2-1 to open up competition.  Mauston dropped the opening set 22-25 before coming back to take the next two sets 25-21 to come out victorious.  Jalen Hines led the way with 15kills while Caroline Marien added 11.  Mauston fell to portage 2-1 in the night cap.  Mauston fell 22-25 in set 1 but had a strong set 2 trouncing Portage 25-11 but Portage would take the third set 25-13.  Jalen Hines led Mauston with 12kills 7digs and 4aces in the Portage loss.  Mauston is now 10-9 on their season and will travel to Ripon Thursday night.  Portage defeated Tri-County in the other game of the triangular 2-0. 