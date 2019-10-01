The MHS cross country teams competed at the 2024 Wisconsin Dells Invitational on Saturday October 12th at the Christmas Mountain Golf Course. Teams competing at the invites were: Mauston, Baraboo, Medford, Prairie du Chien and Wisconsin Dells.

The girls varsity race features Mauston’s Aleyxs Smith winning the girls varsity race with a time of 20:44. “Alexys took the lead from the get go and managed the race very well. It is always good to see the blue and gold checkerboards leading the race” commented Coach DeVoe. The girls team raced to a 4th place finish at the Dells Invite. Team scores: Baraboo 37, Medford 45, Dells 65, MAUSTON 108 and PDC 113.

The boys varsity race featured the MHS boys varsity placing five runners in the top 10 places scoring an impressive 25 points to win the Dells Invite. Team scores: MAUSTON 25, Baraboo 31,

PDCh 102, Medford 103 and Dells 114. The boys varsity raced another solid team race..The MHS ” pack attack’ placing five runners in the top nine places: Josh Ellerman 1st /17:10, Brekk Peterson 4th/17;55, Weston Pouillie 5th/17:59, Sebastian Naquayouma 6th/ 18:05 and hakkon Peterson 9th/18:19/9th. The balance of the BV team was in hot pursi=uit with Noah Cortez 17th and Jonah West 19th place. “The boys varsity had and impressive 24 second time gap between our 2nd runner and our 5th runner- any time you are racing fast with a tight pack – good things are going to happen.- classic MHS CC racing” commented Coach John Maki.

The MHS CC teams will be competing at the 2024 South Central Conference Championships on Thursday October 17th at Westfield High School. Competition @ 3:30 middle school race – 4:15 High School Girls and 5:00 High School Boys.