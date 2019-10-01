The Mauston Golden Eagles boys team fought hard but ultimately lost to the Tomah Timberwolves 62-61 Tuesday night. It was a game of run which saw Mauston blow a 12 point lead, Tomah blow a 16point lead, before Mauston would blow a late 3 point lead. Quinn Gerke hit a free throw with 7seconds left allowing Tomah to win the game. Jase Navis had a chance at the horn for the win but the shot was to strong. William Miller had 14points for Mauston while Carter Ruhland scored 9 hitting 3 late threes to bring Mauston back into winning contention. Quinn Gerke led Tomah with 33 points. Mauston drops to 2-10 while Tomah improves to 5-5.