The Mauston girls varsity hoopsters traveled to Nekoosa to play the Papermakers Monday January 6th to start a busy week of basketball.

They started out fast with a 34-7 halftime lead and never looked back as they finished the night with a 55-12 win.

Mauston was lead by Senior Kylie Heller who had 20 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals on the night. She was followed up by Bre Heller with 11 points,

12 rebounds, 4 assists and 6 steals and Catie Lavold putting up 9 points and 5 steals. The team also combined for 45 rebounds and 22 steals in the game.

They hit the road again Tuesday night for a back to back at Richland Center with a 6pm tip off and will then finish the week off with a Thursday night home contest against conference rivals the Adams Friendship Geen Devils.