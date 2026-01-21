The Mauston Lady Eagles took on the G.E.T. Red Hawks Tuesday night in a non conference match up with Mauston coming out on top by a score of 85 to 36.

The Eagles had two girls score 18 points each with Bre Heller and Caitlin Lavold both hitting that mark. Heller had 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals and 5 blocks, while Lavold had, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 steals. Mauston had 4 girls in double figures as Ella Franek threw down 11 points grabbed 4 boards, 3 steals and had 2 assists, Crimson Hansen knocked down 10 points grabbed 6 boards, 5 steals, 2 blocks and 6 assists. Narrowly missing the double digit mark Jordin bates had 9 points, 2 rebounds and assists and a steal.

The Eagles will be back on the home court this week playing another conference game against Nekoosa. Hope to see you all the there.