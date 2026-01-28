Mauston Girls Bury Berlin on Eastern Road Trip
Mauston traveled to Berlin Tuesday night for a conference match up against the Indians. The Golden Eagles came away with a 68-47 win.
Mauston was led by Crimson Hansen who quietly notched a double double as she put up 25 points to go along with her 12 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3 each in the steal and assists columns.
Bre Heller knocked down 18 points grabbing 8 boards and having 5 assists. Caitlin Lavold spent a lot of the first half on the bench with foul trouble but still managed to hit double figures as she had 12 points, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block. Ella Franek didn’t quite get to the double digits in scoring as she came up one basket short with 8 points but she did have double fives with 5 rebounds and 5 steals along with 7 assists and a block.
Next up for the Golden Eagles is another away game as they will travel to Wisconsin Dells to take on the Lady Chiefs Friday night.
