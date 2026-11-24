The Mauston Golden Eagles earned a strong 55-34 victory over Kickapoo! The Golden Eagles showcased a balanced team effort, with multiple players contributing on both ends of the court. Crimson Hansen led the defensive effort with 11 points, 10 steals, 7 assists, and 8 rebounds. Avi added 13 points, along with 2 assists, 2 steals, and 3 rebounds. Jordin Bates contributed 11 points and pulled down 9 rebounds. The Golden Eagles’ hustle and teamwork helped secure the 21-point victory!