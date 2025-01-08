Mauston’s lady Golden Eagles hit the road again Tuesday night to play a non-conference game at Richland Center. Their hard work over the Holiday break seems to be paying off as they ran to another win by the score of 69-38. Once again lead by Kylie Heller who had 23 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and a blocked shot.

The 69 points scoring attack also included 2 other girls putting up double digits with Bre Heller scoring 17 points to go along with 6 assists, 6 steals and 4 blocked shots, she also went 6 for 6 from the free throw line. Ellie Pouille joined in with 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal and blocked shot of her own. The ladies get a night off before playing a home conference game this Thursday January 9th against Adams Friendship.