Mauston Lady Eagles took the show on the road for the first time in the 25-26 season and let some of the anger from the season opening loss out

on the Nekoosa Papermakers Friday night. They came out running and fired up putting up 61 points in the first half while holding Nekoosa to 12 points.

When it was all said and done the final score was 90-31. Mauston had 9 0f their 10 girls in the scoring column before the final horn with Bre Heller leading all scorers

with 27 points to go along with 5 rebounds, 6 steals and 6 assists. Caitlin Lavold followed closely behind putting up a career high 24 points, 3 rebounds and steals and 4 assists.

Ella Franek contributed 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists. Overall Mauston had 27 steals as a team.

They will get back at it next week as they host a newcomer to the South Central conference the Berlin Indians, who will be traveling to Mauston on Tuesday evening.

Hope to see you all there, come out and soar with your Lady Eagles.