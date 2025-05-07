The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team let a game get away from them Tuesday night. Mauston could not hold on to an early 3-0 lead in at 13-10 loss to Nekoosa. Mauston took an early 3-0 lead in the third on shaky defense by Nekoosa but Nekoosa go back in the game and took the lead getting to the Mauston bullpen. Nekoosa scored 2runs in the 5th 4 in the 6th and 7 in the 7th to pull away for the victory. Mauston tried to rally down 7 in the final frame scoring 4runs but it wasn’t enough. Isaac Steinke, “Beef” Massey, Connor Newlun, and Evan Parsons all had a pair of hits in the loss for Mauston. Matthew Winters had 2hits and 2RBIs for the Papermakers. Mauston drops to 3-2 in the conference and 5-8 overall. Nekoosa improves to 4-1 in the conference and 5-3 overall. Mauston will travel to Adams-Friendship Thursday afternoon.