The Mauston girls traveled to Tomah Tuesday night for a non-conference game and had another strong night from multiple players. Catie Lavold led all scorers

With 14 points to go along with her 4 steals and 4 rebounds. Ellie Pouille also had 4 rebounds which she followed up with 13 points, 1 assist and 2 blocked shots. Bre Heller joined the block party with 2 of her own blocks while she pulled down 7 rebounds and stole the ball 6 times while contributing 9 points. Mauston came home with a 51-31 win which they will put into the coffers as they return home Friday night for a conference match up against Westfield.