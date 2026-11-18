The Mauston Girls Basketball team got conference play off to a strong start with a 75-13 victory over Nekoosa. From start to finish, the Golden Eagles showcased their hustle, energy, and teamwork. Mauston played with great effort on both ends of the floor, creating opportunities through aggressive defense and unselfish play. One of the biggest takeaways from the night was the team’s ability to have everyone contribute to the win. Crimson Hansen led the way offensively, finishing as the game’s leading scorer with 29 points while also recording 10 steals. Scarlett Smith added 14 points, while Molly Murphy contributed 9 points and 3 steals. Jordin Bates also had a strong all-around performance, finishing with 8 points and 6 steals. The Golden Eagles’ consistent effort and contributions throughout the lineup helped fuel the impressive win as they opened their conference schedule on a high note. Mauston will look to carry that momentum into their next matchup against Reedsburg.