The Mauston Golden Eagles battled until the final buzzer, putting together a strong comeback effort against Reedsburg. The Golden Eagles fought hard to close the gap and nearly completed the comeback, ultimately falling just short in a close 38-41 loss. Crimson Hansen led Mauston with 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block. Scarlett Smith added 7 points, along with 2 assists and 2 steals. Despite the tough loss, the Golden Eagles showed determination, resilience, and a never-give-up attitude throughout the game.