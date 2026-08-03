High School Prep Football Preview: 2026 Ripon Tigers

2025 Record: 6-4 (5-2 South Central Conference)

Head Coach: Andrew Salgrad 3rd Year(7-12 Record at Ripon)

Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 4-5 (4-3 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: QB Jackson Nelson RB Vincent Monk WR Noah Michael OL/DL John Moreno-Valdez OL/DL Logan Stewart WR/DB Will Dragolovich RB/LB Travis Cumber

Team Preview: Ripon struggled its first two seasons in the South Central Conference but took-off last year to a 5-2 record in the conference and made the post-season. They must replace Eric Cumber who produced nearly 3,000 yards offensively for the Tigers. They must also replace QB Nathan Hanson who managed the offense around Cumber. Jack Nelson (17-38-5 174yards 0tds) is the only returning player who tossed a pass last season. Vincent Monk is back after having 13 touches for 211 yards and 2 touchdowns last season. Noah Michael who was 2nd in receiving (4-127 1td) is also back. Defensively the Tigers return a little bit more including leading sacker John Moreno-Valdez (62tackles 5.5sacks, and Logan Stewart (48tackles, 3sacks). Will Dragolovich is also back after recording 3interceptions last season. Replacing Eric Cumber will be tough but in a weak conference I see Ripon being just good enough to make the post season. Coach Selgrad has them on the right track.

Key to Success: Offensive Game. Ripon put up some big rushing numbers last season behind Eric Cumber. The question is was it the game plan or Cumber. I think Ripon will find a new athlete that takes on that role and give them a chance to roll on the ground once again.

Game to watch: Week 1 Thursday August 20th Laconia (Home) 7pm

Laconia ended Ripons season in the playoffs last year but opening up at home vs Laconia Ripon will have some sweet revenge on their minds.

Ripon Tiger games on WRJC Radio: Week 7 Friday October 2nd Mauston (Home) 7pm (SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com)

Next Preview: Waupun Warriors

Thanks to GoBound.Com for Statistics & Player information