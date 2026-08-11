2026 Wisconsin Dells Chiefs

2025 Record: 3-6 (3-4 South Central Conference)

Head Coach: Mike Janke

Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 6-3 (5-2 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: QB Nolan Schmitz WR/DB Antonio Gomez WR/DB Bear Rettinger TE/DL Hendrix Dawson RB/LB Ethan Hoeper TE/LB Jax Gall

Team Preview When you talk about Wisconsin Dells you start by talking about highly coveted recruit Hendrix Dawson. Dawson has already received college offers from schools like Alabama and Michigan. At 6’4 280 he is a forced to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball. Dawson had 14catches for 167yards and a touchdown on offense and led the team with 4sacks defensively last season. The Dells will likely turn the offense over the Nolan Schmitz at quarterback. Schmitz threw just 4 passes last year but one went for a touchdown. He will have multiple targets to throw to in Antonio Gomez (42-768 9tds) & Bear Rettinger (25-276 2tds). The Dells toughest task may be finding a running back to take the place of 1,000yard rusher Kashon Stoddard who graduated. Jax Gall & Ethan Hoeper will help Dawson out for the Chiefs defense. The Dells should be able to compete for a South Central Conference Championship this season in my opinion.

Key to Success: Finding the next running back. The Dells have had a solid stable of running backs over the years but doesn’t have a clear cut favorite coming into the year. It will be interesting who the Dells turn to to lead their rushing attack in 2026.

Game to watch: Week 7 Friday October 2nd Berlin (Home) 7pm

Berlin has been the best team in the SCC since joining the conference. Can Wisconsin Dells win the week 7 matchup and have a chance to regain a SCC Title? We will find out early in October.

Wisconsin Dells games on WRJC Radio: Week 8 Friday October 9th at Mauston 7pm

Next Preview: Ithaca Bulldogs

Thanks to Gobound.com for statistics & Player information