2026 Wautoma Hornets

2025 Record: 2-8 (2-5 South Central Conference)

Head Coach: Chris Hinz

Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 4-5 (2-5 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Peyton Pica RB/LB Mason Dobrecevich WR/DB Mashel Woyak OL/DL Jake Smiley TE/LB Grant Kulibert RB/LB Vinnie Iacobazzi

Team Preview: Wautoma brings back a wide array of talent from last years team. Peyton Pica (62-141-5-833 7tds) is back to lead the offense at quarterback as does his favorite receiver Marshel Woyak (24-431 6tds). Mason Dobrecevich (66-219 1TD) will hope to lead the rushing attack this year for the Hornets. Last years 2nd leading tackler Grant Kulibert (70tkls) is back to anchor the defense with last years Leading sacker Jake Smiley (47tkls 3sacks). There is definitely some talents on this Wautoma team will it be enough to compete in the conference? We will find out over the next few months.

Key to Success: Consistent QB play. Pica completed less than 50% of his passes last year. If Pica can up that percentage and make some plays in the passing game it could soar the Hornets to new heights.

Game to watch: Week 8 Friday October 9th Adams-Friendship (Home) 7pm

These are two classics within the conference and will be competing in a late season game for a playoff opportunity.

Wautoma Hornet games on WRJC Radio: Week 4 Friday September 11th at Mauston 7pm (SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com)

Next Preview: Nekoosa Papermakers

Thanks to Gobound.com for statistics & Player information