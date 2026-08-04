2026 Waupun Warriors

2025 Record: 8-2 (6-1 South Central Conference)

Head Coach: Adrian Harmsen

Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 4-5 (4-3 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: WR/LB Liam Hopp WR/LB Brennen Redeker WR/DL Owen Kloosterboer OL/DL Jack Toutant OL/DL Maddox Kast WR/DB Tymon Aalsma QB/DB Elijah Ewerdt

Team Preview: Waupun like many other teams was hit hard by graduation. Waupun must replace nearly every skilled position player from last year’s 8-2 team. Waupun must replace 3,000yard passer Chase Beahm, 1,000 yard rusher Grahm Gopalan, and 1,300 yard receiver Logan Prell. Elijah Ewerdt might be the favorite to start at quarterback but threw just 1 incomplete pass last year. Owen Kloosterboer (25-562 4tds) is a big target at wide receiver who should help the quarterback out. Kloosterboer also was 2nd in sacks last year with 5. Jack Toutant should also help the team as he returns after notching 36tackles and 3sacks last season. Tymon Aalsma had a pair of interceptions last year for Waupun. Waupun might struggle early but I believe they will still be a post season team in 2026.

Key to Success: Finding the next QB! At 6’2 Elijah Ewerdt has the frame to be a quarterback whether its him or another player a lot will be expected of the QB position for Waupun in their pass happy offense especially with little experience coming back to the running back spot as well.

Game to watch: Week 6 Friday September 25th at Nekoosa 7pm

Waupun and Nekoosa might both be fighting to make the post season this year making this a crucial Week 6 matchup in the South Central Conference.

Waupun Warrior games on WRJC Radio: Week 9 Friday October 16th Mauston (Home) 7pm (SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com)

Next Preview: Wautoma Hornets

Thanks to Gobound.com for statistics & Player information