2026 HS Football Preview: Berlin Indians

Berlin Indians

2025 Record: 8-2 (7-0 South Central Conference)

Head Coach: Joe Stellmacher

Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 5-4 (5-2 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: RB/LB Zander Beck QB/DB Tannyon Klawitter OL/DL Derek Tetting TE/LB Ben Green OL/DL Asher Rhodes

Team Preview: Berlin has been the team to beat in the South Central Conference since coming over but heavy graduation loss might bring them down this season. Berlin must replace at least 2/3’s of last year’s team including a large portion of the lines quarterback, running back, and receivers on offense. Tannyon Klawitter is the only returning player who completed as pass last season for Berlin. He was 2-2 for 18yards. Zander Beck (25-179 2tds) is the leading returning rusher. Ben Green (29-179 1td) will also be back to help lead the ground game. Berlin lost both their top receiving threats as well from a year ago. Ben Green, Asher Rhodes, and Hunter Bellman are all back defensively for the Indians. The defense might be forced to win games early for Berlin.

Key to Success: Finding the next playmakers. Carter Hess both passed and ran for over 1,000 yards for Berlin last season and will be tough to replace. Jakob Martin who ran for over 1,200 yards is also gone to graduation. Berlin is hoping to reload not rebuild and will look to its youth to lead the charge.

Game to watch: Week 1 Friday August 21st Weyauwega-Freemont 7pm (Home)

Weyauwega-Freemont handed Berlin its only regular season loss last season and it should be another battle to open the season this year.

Berlin Indian games on WRJC Radio: Week 5 Friday September 18th vs Mauston 7pm (Home)

Next Preview: Reedsburg Beavers

Thanks to GoBound.com for statistics and player information.