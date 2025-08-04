Ripon Tigers

2024 Record: 1-8 (1-6 South Central Conference)

Head Coach: Andrew Salgrad (1-8 Record at Ripon)

Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 1-8 (1-6 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/LB Nathan Hanson RB/LB Eric Cumber WR/LB Dylan Martyna WR/DB Noah Michael OL/DL Jamason Briske

Team Preview: Ripon is still under rebuild mode under the direction of 2nd year head coach Andrew Selgrad. Last year Ripon won just a game against a depleted Mauston team. Ripon lost its leading rusher, receiver and tackler from last year. They do return quarterback Nathan Hanson (36-102-16-484 8tds), with a year of experience the hope is he plays better and helps lead this Ripon team. Eric Cumber (63-522 4tds) is back after leading the team in touchdowns last season. Noah Michaels is the returning leading tackler with 41tackles last year while Jamason Briske is also back after notching a pair of sacks last season. It will be an uphill climb again for Ripon but I believe coach Selgrad will have them eventually going in the right direction in Ripon.

Key to Success: Growth. Coach Selgrad has had success at other schools and is trying to rebuild this Ripon football team. If Ripon can grow on last years’ experience they should be able to build this program and have success hopefully for their sake sooner than later.

Game to watch: Week 6 Friday September 26th at Mauston

Ripon has had just one victory in the last two years and it came last season against Mauston. This will be a battle of two rebuilding teams. Mauston will look for revenge while Ripon will try to knock off Mauston for a 2nd straight season.

Ripon Tiger games on WRJC Radio: Week 6 Friday September 26th at Mauston (SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

Next Preview: Waupun Warriors