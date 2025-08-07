2025 Nekoosa Papermakers

2024 Record: 7-3 (5-2 South Central Conference)

Head Coach: Derek Baker

Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 6-3 (4-3 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: RB/DB Finn Krcmar RB/DB Jacob Bertling RB/LB Owen Hoogesteger QB/DB Eli Anderson

Team Preview: Nekoosa had a fine season in its return to the South Central Conference finishing 7-3 overall. Nekoosa loses some big players due to gradution like QB Nash Krcmar and Logan Spice but returns some good athletes. Eli Anderson might get the first crack at quarterback. Anderson has a strong arm on the baseball diamond and is a good athlete. Finn Krcmar (95-596 5tds) was 2nd behind his brother in rushing yards last season. Jacob Bertling (51-304 5tds) and Owen Hoogesteger (43-296 3tds) add to a strong backfield for the Papermakers. The defense and offensive line could be concerns for the Papermakers. If Nekoosa can find a playmaker at quarterback sure up the defensive line and offensive line they could be headed back to the postseason.

Key to Success: Interior play. Outside of Landon WIlhorn there is not a lot of size on this Nekoosa team. They will have to play tough and bigger than their given size. Football isn’t always about size sometimes it’s more about leverage and toughness if Nekoosa can develop that they should have a chance for a solid season.

Game to watch: Week 9 Friday October 17th at Mauston

It’s the final game of the regular season and a possible playoff spot could be on the line for each of these two teams.

Nekoosa Papermaker games on WRJC Radio: Week 9 Friday October 17th at Mauston (SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com)

Next Preview: Mauston Golden Eagles

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.