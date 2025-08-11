2025 Wisconsin Dells Chiefs

2024 Record: 7-3 (6-1 South Central Conference)

Head Coach: Michael Janke

Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 6-3 (5-2 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/LB Lex Rettinger RB/DB Kashton Stoddard DL Hendrix Dawson TE/LB Jax Gall

Team Preview: The Dells returns a strong quarterback in Lex Rettinger (72-131-8-1179 9tds) however outside of Rettinger they have a lot of shoes to fill from last season. All everything running back Sam Erland graduated and Kashton Stoddard (19-163 3tds) will attempt to help fill that spot. Rettingers top 3 receivers are also gone from last year’s team. Lex will have his brother Bear as a tall target to throw to and a couple of good athletes in Nolan Schmitz and Carter Syverson. There is also a lot of players to replace on the defensive side of the ball but Hendrix Dawson is a big defensive linemen who had 54tackles and a pair of fumbler recoveries last season will try to lead the defense. I don’t think the Dells will be as strong as last year but they still have a chance to be good within the SCC and make a post season push.

Key to Success: Filling shoes. They say tradition never graduates but key players have for the Dells. They will need players like Nolan Schmitz, Kashton Stoddard, Jax Gall to have a bigger impact on this years team if they want to continue their success from last season.

Game to watch: Week 1 Thursday August 21st at Portage

It’s a week 1 Thursday game with two former South Central Conference opponents and a battle with former Necedah head coach Chris Rice’s warriors. Portage crushed the Dells last year and the Chiefs are set on some revenge.

Wisconsin Dells Games on WRJC Radio: Week 7 Friday October 3rd home vs Mauston (SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com)

Next Preview: Adams-Friendship Green Devils

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.