2025 Adams-Friendship Green Devils

2024 Record: 2-7 (1-6 South Central Conference)

Head Coach: Nick Stormoen

Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 1-8 (0-7 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Cody Hendricksen RB/LB Cody Ratz WR/DB Miles Nawrot WR/DB Dawson Skelton

Team Preview: After winning the South Central Conference in 2023 its been downhill for the Green Devils finishing just 1-6 in the conference last year and they lose a bunch of regulars from last year’s team due to graduation. Cody Hendricksen (37-88-7-707 6tds) is back at quarterback he is also their leading returning rusher with 379yards and 5touchdowns. Hendricksen doesn’t have many returning players joining him. Cody Ratz (16-66 0tds) is a big strong kid who has a chance to lead the ground attack this year. Miles Nawrot (4-47 0tds receiving) will have to have a bigger role in the passing game. Dawson Skelton is back on defense after notching 1 interception last year. On paper the Green Devils should struggle this season but we all know games aren’t played on paper and sometimes players come out of nowhere at the high school level.

Key to Success: Player development. The Green Devils will need players to develop quickly and take bigger roles on both sides of the ball. Cody Ratz is a kid I would keep an eye on. He could come out of nowhere to be an impact offensive player for Adams-Friendship

Game to watch: Week 5 Friday September 19th Home vs Mauston

This is a good rivalry game and a game both teams will want to win and maybe need to win in a big way!

Adams-Friendship Games on WRJC Radio: Week 5 Friday September 19th home vs Mauston (SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com)

