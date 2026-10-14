The Wonewoc-Center Wolves volleyball team won a seesaw battle over Royall Tuesday night in Scenic Bluffs Conference action. Royall rallied late to take set one 26-24, set two saw Royall nearly rally back again but this time the Wolves held on for the 26-24 win. The teams traded 25-23 scores in sets 3 & 4 to get to a 5th set. Royall led 13-8 in set 5 before the Wolves rallied back to force extra points and eventually win the match 17-15. Avery Miller had 14kills and 6aces for the Wolves in the victory while Bryn Burns added 3 big blocks late in the game for Wonewoc-Center who was playing without two of its key players due to injury. Wonewoc-Center improves to 9-4 in the conference and 16-10 overall while Royall drops to 17-11 on their season and 8-5 in the conference. Wonewoc-Center will be the top seed in next week’s regional play and will take on the winner of Wisconsin Rapids Assumption and Almond-Bancroft. Royall is the #3 Seed and will take on the winner of New Lisbon and Port Edwards.