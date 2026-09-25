The Wonewoc-Center Wolves volleyball team outlasted Hillsboro 3-2 Thursday night to create a tie atop the Scenic Bluffs Conference standings. Wonewoc-Center won the first two sets 25-18 and 25-16, but Hillsboro came back to take sets 3 & 4 to force a race to 15 fifth set. Hillsboro went on top 7-3 in set 5 but the Wolves stormed back to take the set and the match winning set five 15-10. Avery Miller had 11kills and 5aces in the victory for the Wolves while Lily Riffey and Bella LaMoine each had 18assits. Harper Sullivan had 15kills for the Tigers while Michelle Hora added 11. Wonewoc-Center improves to 6-1 in the conference and 13-7 overall. Hillsboro drops to 6-1 in the conference and 12-12 overall. Wonewoc-Center, Hillsboro, and Bangor are all now tied for first place in the conference.