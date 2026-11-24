The Royall Panther girls basketball team hung on to defeat Black River Falls 51-47 Monday evening to notch their first win of the season. Royall built a 24-12 first half lead but the Tigers kept on battling and trailed Royall 32-25 at halftime. Royall again stretched the lead to 10points in the 2nd half but again the Tigers chipped away and trailed just 51-49 with 11seconds to go. Senior Elizabeth Klipstein calmly sealed 2 free throws to seal the game for the Panthers to win the game. Klipstein finished with a team high 16points while freshman Brianna Board added 15points. Royall improves to 1-1 on their season and will travel to Weston to battle Ithaca/Weston next Tuesday. Gianna Backaus of Black River Falls led all scorers with 19points for the Tigers who drop to 1-2 on their season.