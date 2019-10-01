Despite a slow start the Royall Panthers rolled past Riverdale 82-42 in a non-conference boys basketball game Friday night. The #2 ranked team led by just 11 at halftime but outscored Riverdale 50-21 in the 2nd half. Carter Uppena scored 18 of his team high 23 points in the 2nd half for the Panthers. Trey Wildes added 18points while Ben Crneckiy chipped in with 11 for Royall. Cole Eberhardt and Dylan Velazquez each added 8points off the bench. Riverdale was led by Bevyn Dennis who finished with a game high 27points. Royall improves to 8-0 on the season.