The Hillsboro Lady Tigers used strong defense and timely outside shooting to dispatch Necedah 50-34 Tuesday night in Scenic Bluffs Girls Basketball action. A big three point shot by Michelyn Hansen right before the halftime buzzer gave the Tigers a 26-19 halftime lead and they pulled away from there in the 2nd half. Carmen Erickson was the only tiger scorer not to knock down a 3 but still led them in scoring with 22points. Michelle Hora and Michelyn Hansen each had 7 for Hillsboro. Hannah Hunkins led Necedah with 12points while Addisyn Schumer added 11. Hillsboro improves to 7-4 overall and 3-2 in conference play. Necedah drops to 2-3 and 5-6 overall.