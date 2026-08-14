2026 Royall Panthers

2025 Record: 4-6 (4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Roland Lehman (1st Year with Royall)

Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 5-4 (5-2 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Braxton Board RB/LB Jett Bender RB/DB Travis Hafemeister RB/LB Caden Lange WR/LB Bentley Rozek TE/LB Easton Wopat OL/DL Emerson Murray OL/DL Kolten Morrisette

Team Preview: Royall welcomes in first year head coach Roland Lehman who had good success at Mauston before coming over to the Royall School District. Lehman will bring a new offensive and defensive scheme for the Panthers to adjust to. Royall returns a lot of skill position players from last season including running back Jett Bender (110-554 7tds). Braxton Board (24-63-7-396 6tds) is back at quarterback as well as Royall’s top two receivers (Bentley Rozek 8-185 3tds) & Easton Wopat (4-92 2tds). Travis Hafemeister and Caden Lange are also back adding some depth to the Panthers running back stable. Kolten Morrisette and Emerson Murray are back to lead the interiors but will need some help from younger players to stabilize those spots. If Royall can player bigger than their size on the lines I think Royall has a chance to compete for an upper spot in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.

Key to Success: Stabilizing the interior. Royall lacks some size up front. Size doesn’t always determine success it’s about mindset and toughness. If Royall can play tough and smart size doesn’t matter as much.

Game to watch: Week 8 Friday October 9th Ithaca/Weston (Home) 7pm

Royall and Ithaca/Weston will likely be playing for a playoff spot in week 8. This might be a play-in to the playoffs game.

Royall Panther games on WRJC Radio: Week 3 September 4th at Necedah, Week 5 September 18th New Lisbon Week 6 September 25th at Hillsboro Week 8 October 9th Ithaca/Weston Week 9 October 16th Brookwood (NOW92oneFM WRJC.com)

Next Preview: Cashton Eagles

Thanks to Gobound.com for statistics & Player information