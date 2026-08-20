2026 New Lisbon Rockets

2025 Record: 1-8 (1-6 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Jarod Ulrich

Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 0-9 (0-7 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: QB Grady Barfknecht RB Jude Keltner RB/DB Clayton Jensen WR/DB Colby Pfaff WR/DB Cash Plueger WR/LB Gavin Gesler

Team Preview: The New Lisbon Rockets have struggled in recent years largely due to low numbers and a lack of size and that seems to be the same theme going into this season for the Rockets. New Lisbon returns a lot of talent at the skill positions including Quarterback Grady Barfknecht (62-149-10-721 5tds) and Wide Receiver Colby Pfaff (15-214 0tds). New Lisbon has some solid running backs as well in Jude Keltner (79touches 488yards 3tds) and Clayton Jensen (9touches 91yards 1td). New Lisbons struggles will come on the interior where they do not have a lot of bodies and the bodies they do have are not very big. New Lisbon will likely try to use a quick passing scheme and try to keep teams off balance the best they can this season. Gavin Gesler and Jude Keltner were the top tacklers last year for the Rockets and are back to lead the defense. I think the lack of size will really hurt new Lisbon this year.

Key to Success: Staying healthy. New Lisbon’s low numbers put them in quite a predicament New Lisbon will have to stay healthy just to field a team for 9weeks this year.

Game to watch: Week 4 Friday September 11th at Necedah 7pm

It was a great game last year and might be the only winnable game on the schedule for both New Lisbon and Necedah.

New Lisbon Rocket games on WRJC Radio: Week 4 September 11th at Necedah Week 5 September 18th at Royall Week 7 October 2nd at Brookwood

Next Preview: Necedah Cardinals

Thanks to Gobound.com for statistics & Player information