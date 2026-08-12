2026 Ithaca/Weston Bulldogs

2025 Record: 5-5 (4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Kyle Kelley (1st Year)

Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 5-4 (4-3 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: WR/DB Caden Keller RB/LB Liam Rowin TE/DL Spencer Nelson WR/DB Quintis Banker TE/DL Makai Tauaalo OL/DL Ben Otto

Team Preview: Ithaca begins its first season Co-oping with Weston which should help with numbers to the program. They also welcome in new head coach Kyle Kelley. Ithaca has been a dominant team in the Scenic Bluffs since joining the conference 2 years ago. Ithaca should be poised to be a solid team once again this year. It welcomes back RB Liam Rowin (150-804 4tds) to lead the offense. WR Caden Keller (32-418 3tds) is also back but may move from WR to QB. TE’s Makai Tauaalo (2-25) and Spencer Nelson (8-175 4tds) should help on the line and in the passing game. Ben Otto is a big linemen who should anchor the interior for Ithaca. Otto, Rowin, Nelson, and Quintis Banker should be playmakers on the defensive side of the ball for the Bulldogs. Nelson had 4sacks in his freshmen season last year. Ithaca/Weston once again will compete for the upper spot in the Bluffs.

Key to Success: Melding the Schools with a new coach. Perhaps Coach Kelleys biggest challenge in his first year is to mesh the communities of Ithaca & Weston. Weston won’t bring over a ton of players but the extra bodies will definetly help the Football team.

Game to watch: Week 5 Saturday September 19th Brookwood (Home) 1pm

Brookwood pulled off a shocker over Ithaca last year and Ithaca/Weston will look to get them back on their Saturday Homecoming game.

Ithaca/Weston Bulldog games on WRJC Radio: Week 8 Friday October 9th at Royall 7pm (NOW92oneFM WRJC.com)

Next Preview: Bangor Cardinals

Thanks to Gobound.com for statistics & Player information