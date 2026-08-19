2026 Hillsboro Tigers

2025 Record: 4-5 (2-5 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Jay Larsen (1st Year)

Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 3-6 (2-5 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: RB/LB Matthew Huffman RB/LB Michael Downing RB/LB Caden Clark RB/LB Will Schulze RB/DB Melakai Simpson WR/DB Braun Jirschele

Team Preview: Perhaps the team I am sleeping on the most is the Hillsboro Tigers. I have them struggling this season but they have a decent depth of running backs to make them dangerous. Caden Clark (39-302 2tds) is back after tearing his ACL early last season. It will be interesting to see if Clark is the same player as he was pre injury. Matthew Huffman (86-484 6tds) is back after leading the team in rushing last season as is Michael Downing (35-314 2tds). The biggest questions for first year head coach Jay Larsen is who will be handing the ball off and blocking for his deep stable of running backs? Braun Jirschele and Melakai Simpson are also talented athletes who should help Hillsboro out. . Defense might have to lead Hillsboro early in its season this year with a strong host of linebackers returning. It’s been about a quarter century since someone other than Eric Auel has led the Tigers on the sideline. Jay Larsen has some pieces to start his coaching career off in the right way.

Key to Success: Finding the big play ability. Hillsboro likes to ground in pound in a slowdown game but can they find those explosive plays after the graduation loss of Miles Ravenscroft? Look for Melakai Simpson or Braun Jirschele to potentially be that big play player.

Game to watch: Week 4 Friday September 11th at Brookwood 7pm

Week 4 presents a matchup of evenly matched teams in Brookwood and Hillsboro. It should be a fun game under the Friday night lights.

Hillsboro Tiger games on WRJC Radio: Week 2 Friday August 28th Riverdale 7pm Week 6 Friday September 25th Royall 7pm

Next Preview: New Lisbon Rockets

Thanks to Gobound.com for statistics & Player information