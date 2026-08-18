2026 Cashton Eagles

2025 Record: 8-4 (5-2 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Jered Hemmersbach

Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 9-0 (7-0 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Wyatt Howell RB/LB Jack Christensen FB/LB Cutler Brueggen WB/DB Graham Hemmersbach WB/DB Landon Laufenberg OL/DL Brent Hemmersbach OL/DL Kaden Mickelson

Team Preview: The Cashton Eagles will once again have speed to burn under the direction of long time head coach Jered Hemmersbach. Graham Hemmersbach & Landon Laufenberg bring the speed while Jack Christensen and Cutler Brueggen pack the punch for the Eagles. Christensen ran the ball for over 1,000 yards and 8tds last season. Bruggen had over 500yards and 8tds between rushing and receiving last season. Laufenberg also had over 500yards on just 40touches last season for Cashton. Graham Hemmersbach also brings plenty of speed to the wing back position. Cashton will have to anoint a new quarterback with the graduation of Drew Butzler. Wyatt Howell did complete 4/5 passes for 36yards and a touchdown last season. If there is a weakness for Cashton in might be their offensive and defensive line which does not bring back a lot of experience. Brent Hemmersbach and Kaden Mickelson will both be relied on to lead the interior. Cashton should have plenty of team speed on defense to make up for a lack of size. Cashton had a strong finish to its season last year and I expect that to carry over into a very strong 2026 season.

Key to Success: Adding power to the speed. Cashton’s speed will be a weapon a lot of Bluffs teams don’t have but does Cashton have the power and blocking. If Cashton can play big up front watch them to have a spectacular season.

Game to watch: Week 9 Friday October 16th Bangor (Home) 7pm

Cashton & Bangor could both be undefeated in the conference season when they matchup up in week 9 for a possible Scenic Bluffs Conference Championship Game!

Cashton Eagle games on WRJC Radio: Week 3 September 3rd at Brookwood 7pm

Next Preview: Brookwood Falcons

Thanks to Gobound.com for statistics & Player information