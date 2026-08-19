2026 Brookwood Falcons

2025 Record: 6-4 (5-2 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Jeremy Mack

Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 4-5 (3-4 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Brennen Mack TE/LB Drew Thurston RB/DB Eli John WR/DB Julian Cunitz OL/DL Brock Berry OL/DL Deagen Haldeman

Team Preview: The Brookwood Falcons had a surprise run in the Scenic Bluffs Conference last season. The Falcons won their final 5 conference games including upsets over Cashton and Ithaca. Brookwood lost a lot from last year but still has talent to compete for a playoff spot. Brennen Mack (51-112-10-646 6tds) returns at quarterback as does one of his favorite targets Julian Cunitz (9-144 1td). The running back stable will be young but look for more carries for Eli John (22-84 2tds) if he can stay healthy. Brock Berry and Deagen Haldeman are back to lead the offensive and defensive lines for the Falcons. Berry had 37tackles and a sack for Brookwood last season while Haldeman had 27tackles and a sack. Brookwood will compete for a playoff spot this year in my opinion but may come up just short.

Key to Success: Improving the passing game. Brennen Mack is one of the more athletic quarterbacks in the league and has a strong arm but needs to be more consistent. If Mack has a steady arm behind center it could be enough to lift the Falcons in to the post season for a 2nd straight year.

Game to watch: Week 9 Friday October 16th at Royall 7pm

Royall and Brookwood was an instant classic last year and expect it to be one again this year with a possible post season berth on the line.

Brookwood Falcon games on WRJC Radio: Week 3 September 3rd Cashton (Home) 7pm Week 7 October 2nd New Lisbon (Home) 7pm Week 9 October 16th at Royall 7pm

Next Preview: Hillsboro Tigers

Thanks to Gobound.com for statistics & Player information