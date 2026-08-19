2026 Brookwood Falcons  

 

2025 Record: 6-4 (5-2 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

 

Head Coach: Jeremy Mack

 

 Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 4-5 (3-4 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

 

Players to Watch: QB/DB Brennen Mack TE/LB Drew Thurston RB/DB Eli John WR/DB Julian Cunitz OL/DL Brock Berry OL/DL Deagen Haldeman  

 

Team Preview: The Brookwood Falcons had a surprise run in the Scenic Bluffs Conference last season.  The Falcons won their final 5 conference games including upsets over Cashton and Ithaca. Brookwood lost a lot from last year but still has talent to compete for a playoff spot.  Brennen Mack (51-112-10-646 6tds) returns at quarterback as does one of his favorite targets Julian Cunitz (9-144 1td).  The running back stable will be young but look for more carries for Eli John (22-84 2tds) if he can stay healthy.  Brock Berry and Deagen Haldeman are back to lead the offensive and defensive lines for the Falcons.  Berry had 37tackles and a sack for Brookwood last season while Haldeman had 27tackles and a sack. Brookwood will compete for a playoff spot this year in my opinion but may come up just short.     

 

Key to Success: Improving the passing game.  Brennen Mack is one of the more athletic quarterbacks in the league and has a strong arm but needs to be more consistent.  If Mack has a steady arm behind center it could be enough to lift the Falcons in to the post season for a 2nd straight year.   

 

Game to watch:  Week 9 Friday October 16th at Royall 7pm    

Royall and Brookwood was an instant classic last year and expect it to be one again this year with a possible post season berth on the line. 

 

Brookwood Falcon games on WRJC Radio: Week 3 September 3rd Cashton (Home) 7pm Week 7 October 2nd New Lisbon (Home) 7pm Week 9 October 16th at Royall 7pm  

 

Next Preview:  Hillsboro Tigers    

 

Thanks to Gobound.com for statistics & Player information