2026 Bangor Cardinals

2025 Record: 9-2 (7-0 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Todd Grant

Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 7-2 (6-1 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: RB/LB Sawyer Jacobson FB/LB Weston Pollack TE/LB Gunnar Ecklund OL/DL Will Reed QB/DB Tyson Schmidt

Team Preview: Bangor regained their dominant form in the Scenic Bluffs Conference last year cruising to a perfect conference record. Things expect to be a bit tougher this year for Todd Grant’s Cardinals after some big graduation losses. Bangor must replace its quarterback, top two rushers, top 3 receivers, and a large chunk of their defense. Sawyer Jacobson (39-330 4tds) will likely get a bulk of the carries alongside fullback Weston Pollack (42-234 2tds). Tyson Schmidt may be the new quarterback for Bangor this season. Will Reed was 2nd on the team in tackles with 67 last season and if healthy will be a force for Bangor. Despite the turnover expect Bangor to still be one of the stronger teams in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.

Key to Success: Continuing the ground game tradition. Bangor must replace its quarterback but if Sawyer Jacobson and Weston Pollack can find holes behind their offensive line expect Bangor to continue flying high in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.

Game to watch: Week 9 Friday October 16th at Cashton 7pm

Week 9 might be a defacto conference championship between these two Bluffs heavyweights.

Bangor Cardinal games on WRJC Radio: None at this time

Next Preview: Royall Panthers

Thanks to Gobound.com for statistics & Player information