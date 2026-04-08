The New Lisbon Track & Field teams turned in an outstanding performance at the Royall Early Bird Invitational, with both squads finishing near the top in the team standings and several athletes earning podium finishes.

The girls team captured the meet title, scoring 137 points to edge out Brookwood and showcase strong depth across all events.

Leading the way for the Rockets were multiple top-three finishes:

Haley Mathes dominated the throws, winning the Discus (90-7) and adding a 2nd place finish in Shot Put.

Adeline Denter placed 2nd in Discus, while Madison Smith added a 2nd place finish in Shot Put.

On the track, Lily Fay (2nd) and Marlys Morey (3rd) went 2-3 in the 100m hurdles, with Morey also finishing 2nd in the 300m hurdles.

In the distance events, Greenlee Heimer placed 3rd in the 3200m run.

The Rockets also saw success in relays, taking 2nd in the 4×100, 4×200, 4×400, and 4×800 relays, showing strong team balance.

In the field events, Heidi Mathes earned 3rd in the long jump, while Alivia Bailey added a 3rd place finish in the triple jump.

On the boys side, New Lisbon finished 2nd overall with 128 points, just behind Brookwood in a tightly contested meet.

The Rockets were led by several standout performances:

Sehraj Grewal was a double winner, taking 1st in Discus (115-9) and adding a 3rd place finish in Shot Put.

Gavin Gesler swept the hurdles, winning both the 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles.

Jamesen Pfaff sprinted to a 2nd place finish in the 100m dash and claimed the Long Jump title (19-7).

Dawson Stickney placed 2nd in both the 200m and 400m dash, contributing major points on the track.

In distance events, Aidan Brown took 2nd in the 3200m run, while also placing in the 1600m.

Colby Pfaff added a 3rd place finish in the high jump.

The boys relay teams were also key contributors, finishing 2nd in the 4×200, 4×400, and 4×800 relays, along with a 3rd place finish in the 4×100 relay. Overall, it was a highly successful meet for the Rockets, with the girls bringing home a team title and the boys finishing a strong second. With numerous podium finishes and balanced contributions across events, New Lisbon continues to show early-season strength and depth.