The Mauston Lady Eagles Varsity had a Happy New Year on January 2nd as they moved to 7-2 on the season with a Non-Conference win over the Baraboo Lady Thunderbirds by a score of 54 to 35. It started out a little slow as someone forgot to take the lid off the basket for the Eagles as the ball just would not go through the hoop in the first half. With a 23-15 half time lead it looked as if it could be a close game. The Eagles kept the Fast pace up and the shots started dropping to the tune of a 54-35 final score.

The Eagles were led by Kylie Heller who topped all scorers with a double -double scoring 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Catie Lavold added 11 points and 14 rebounds and the team as a whole crushed the boards with a total of 58 rebounds on the night.

The New Year continues with an upcoming 3 game week as they will travel to Nekoosa for a conference game Monday go back to back at Richland Center Tuesday and then return home for a match up against Adams Friendship.

Other local Scores

New Lisbon 48 Royall 46 (Abby Steele 13points to lead New Lisbon)

Greenwood 53 Brookwood 41

Boys Basketball

Adams-Friendship 76 Wautoma 44