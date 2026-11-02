Congratulations to the Brookwood boys Cross Country team who took home a 2nd place team trophy Saturday in Division 3 for the WIAA state cross country meet. Brookwoods team is comprised of Cooper Powell, August Rueckheim, Nolan Waddell, Sawyer Stenerson, Owen Waddell, Henry Amberson, and Linus Arndt. Cooper Powell was the Falcons top finisher finishing in 11th place.

Other local D3 Boys runners

Troy Hafemeister – Royall 32nd place

Dominic Kirkpatrick – Hillsboro 69th place

Girls finishers in D3

Katie Field – Wonewoc 6th place

Olivia McCauley – Hillsboro 67th place

Boys D2 Runners

Weston Poullie – Mauston 44th place

Haakon Peterson – Mauston 54th place

Girls D2 Runners

Alicia Ratliff – 35th place

WIAA Sectional Semi-Final Volleyball Scores from Thursday

D2

Mosinee 3 Wisconsin Dells 0

D4

Stevens Point Pacelli 3 Bangor 0

D5

Athens 3 Bangor 1

WIAA Local Level 2 Football Scores

D3

New Berlin Eisenhower 26 Reedsburg 14

D7

Ithaca/Weston 18 Blackhawk/Warren 16