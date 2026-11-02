Local Weekend Sports Update
Congratulations to the Brookwood boys Cross Country team who took home a 2nd place team trophy Saturday in Division 3 for the WIAA state cross country meet. Brookwoods team is comprised of Cooper Powell, August Rueckheim, Nolan Waddell, Sawyer Stenerson, Owen Waddell, Henry Amberson, and Linus Arndt. Cooper Powell was the Falcons top finisher finishing in 11th place.
Other local D3 Boys runners
Troy Hafemeister – Royall 32nd place
Dominic Kirkpatrick – Hillsboro 69th place
Girls finishers in D3
Katie Field – Wonewoc 6th place
Olivia McCauley – Hillsboro 67th place
Boys D2 Runners
Weston Poullie – Mauston 44th place
Haakon Peterson – Mauston 54th place
Girls D2 Runners
Alicia Ratliff – 35th place
WIAA Sectional Semi-Final Volleyball Scores from Thursday
D2
Mosinee 3 Wisconsin Dells 0
D4
Stevens Point Pacelli 3 Bangor 0
D5
Athens 3 Bangor 1
WIAA Local Level 2 Football Scores
D3
New Berlin Eisenhower 26 Reedsburg 14
D7
Ithaca/Weston 18 Blackhawk/Warren 16
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on November 2, 2026 at 9:31 AM, and is filed under Sports. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.