Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/23
Girls Volleyball
Brookwood 3 Hillsboro 2
Cashton 3 Bangor 0
Royall 3 New Lisbon 0
Wonewoc-Center 3 Necedah 0 (Kenlee Muntinga 7kills 18digs)
La Crosse Central 3 Tomah 2
Reedsburg 3 Stoughton 2 (Aubrey Matthews 46assists for Reedsburg)
Girls Tennis
Viroqua 6 Mauston 1
