Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/24
Girls Basketball
New Lisbon 55 Riverdale 39
Mauston 49 Berlin 37
Viroqua 55 Cashton 25
Onalaska Luther 55 Bangor 40
Adams-Friendship 56 Wautoma 15
Wisconsin Dells 98 Nekoosa 22
Westfield 58 Ripon 28
Wisconsin Rapids 46 Reedsburg 39
G-E-T 76 Tomah 69
Boys Basketball
Reedsburg 82 Mauston 69
Westfield 54 Princeton/Green Lake 51
North Fond Du Lac 66 Berlin 25
Amherst 69 Wautoma 57
Brookwood 89 La Farge 44
Viroqua 58 Cashton 46
Wonewoc-Center 77 Weston 42
Boys Hockey
Holmen/Aquinas 7 RWD/Mauston 1
Girls Hockey
Tomah/BRF 4 Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on November 25, 2026 at 10:43 AM, and is filed under Sports. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
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