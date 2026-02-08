Boys Basketball

Royall 74 Hillsboro 52

Bangor 65 Brookwood 54

Necedah 64 New Lisbon 52

Wonewoc-Center 76 Cashton 42

La Crosse Aquinas 74 Tomah 66

Alma-Center Lincoln 64 Brookwood 47

Mauston 71 Wautoma 60 (Jase Navis 23 Points to Lead Mauston)

Westfield 65 Nekoosa 55

Ripon 70 Wisconsin Dells 58

Fort Atkinson 75 Reedsburg 56

 

Girls Basketball

Weston/Ithaca 52 Necedah 30

Adams-Friendship 62 Berlin 35

Mauston 80 Wautoma 14

Westfield 70 Nekoosa 30

Wisconsin Dells 72 Ripon 28

Mount Horeb 44 Reedsburg 29

Hillsboro 54 Necedah 45

Cashton 65 New Lisbon 39

Brookwood 49 Royall 41 (Ruby Muehlenkamp 16points and surpassed 1,000point career milestone fro Brookwood)

Bangor 75 Wonewoc-Center 49

La Crosse Aquinas 90 Tomah 38

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 8 Chequamegon 1  

Tomah/Sparta 2 Mosinee 1

Girls Hockey

Beaver Dam 5 Badger Lightning 0

Cap City Cougars 7 Badger Lightning 0

Tomah/Black River Falls 3 Northland Pines 0

 

High School Wrestling

Mauston crowns 4 SCC Champions at conference tournament

Owen Lubinski

Landynn Miller

Austin Hunter

Girls

Sophie Pitts