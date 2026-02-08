Local Prep Scores from Thursday and Friday
Boys Basketball
Royall 74 Hillsboro 52
Bangor 65 Brookwood 54
Necedah 64 New Lisbon 52
Wonewoc-Center 76 Cashton 42
La Crosse Aquinas 74 Tomah 66
Alma-Center Lincoln 64 Brookwood 47
Mauston 71 Wautoma 60 (Jase Navis 23 Points to Lead Mauston)
Westfield 65 Nekoosa 55
Ripon 70 Wisconsin Dells 58
Fort Atkinson 75 Reedsburg 56
Girls Basketball
Weston/Ithaca 52 Necedah 30
Adams-Friendship 62 Berlin 35
Mauston 80 Wautoma 14
Westfield 70 Nekoosa 30
Wisconsin Dells 72 Ripon 28
Mount Horeb 44 Reedsburg 29
Hillsboro 54 Necedah 45
Cashton 65 New Lisbon 39
Brookwood 49 Royall 41 (Ruby Muehlenkamp 16points and surpassed 1,000point career milestone fro Brookwood)
Bangor 75 Wonewoc-Center 49
La Crosse Aquinas 90 Tomah 38
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 8 Chequamegon 1
Tomah/Sparta 2 Mosinee 1
Girls Hockey
Beaver Dam 5 Badger Lightning 0
Cap City Cougars 7 Badger Lightning 0
Tomah/Black River Falls 3 Northland Pines 0
High School Wrestling
Mauston crowns 4 SCC Champions at conference tournament
Owen Lubinski
Landynn Miller
Austin Hunter
Girls
Sophie Pitts
