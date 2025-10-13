Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
Football
Cashton 36 Hillsboro 0
Brookwood 13 Ithaca 12
Bangor 59 New Lisbon 12
Royall 42 Necedah 6
Berlin 56 Adams-Friendship 16
Waupun 62 Mauston 8
Nekoosa 38 Wisconsin Dells 35
Ripon 41 Wautoma 14
Onalaska 41 Tomah 0
Reedsburg 37 Sparta 31 (OT)
Wonewoc-Center/Weston 70 Wisconsin Heights 12
Volleyball Scores from the weekend
Winona Cotter 2 Mauston 0
Independence/Gilmanton 2 Mauston 1
Mauston 2 La Crosse Logan 1
Mauston 2 North Crawford 0
Mauston 2 Bangor 0
Mauston 2 Westby 0
-Mauston 3rd place at La Crosse Logan invite (Sophia Brummond 12 aces during the Tournament for Mauston)
Madison Edgewood 2 Reedsburg 0
Mount Horeb 2 Reedsburg 0
Reedsburg 2 Fort Atkinson 0
McFarland 2 Reedsburg 1
