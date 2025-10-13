Football

Cashton 36 Hillsboro 0

Brookwood 13 Ithaca 12

Bangor 59 New Lisbon 12

Royall 42 Necedah 6

Berlin 56 Adams-Friendship 16

Waupun 62 Mauston 8

Nekoosa 38 Wisconsin Dells 35

Ripon 41 Wautoma 14

Onalaska 41 Tomah 0

Reedsburg 37 Sparta 31 (OT)

Wonewoc-Center/Weston 70 Wisconsin Heights 12

Volleyball Scores from the weekend

Winona Cotter 2 Mauston 0

Independence/Gilmanton 2 Mauston 1

Mauston 2 La Crosse Logan 1

Mauston 2 North Crawford 0

Mauston 2 Bangor 0

Mauston 2 Westby 0

-Mauston 3rd place at La Crosse Logan invite (Sophia Brummond 12 aces during the Tournament for Mauston)

Madison Edgewood 2 Reedsburg 0

Mount Horeb 2 Reedsburg 0

Reedsburg 2 Fort Atkinson 0

McFarland 2 Reedsburg 1