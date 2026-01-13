Girls Basketball

Mauston 89 Hillsboro 72

Royall 53 Weston/Ithaca 24 (Bria Gruen 14points surpasses 1,000point milestone in her career)

Seneca 33 Wonewoc-Center 20

Nekoosa 58 Rosholt 10

Weyauwega-Freemont 45 Berlin 40

Westfield 35 Wisconsin Rapids 33

 

Boys Basketball

Brookwood 62 Viroqua 58

Onalaska Luther 66 Bangor 40

Westby 87 Cashton 39

#1 Kickapoo 77 New Lisbon 42

Riverdale 69 Wonewoc-Center 47

Poynette 63 Adams-Friendship 51

Wautoma 53 Randolph 40

 

Girls Hockey

Cap City Cougars 5 Badger Lightning 1