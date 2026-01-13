Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/12
Girls Basketball
Mauston 89 Hillsboro 72
Royall 53 Weston/Ithaca 24 (Bria Gruen 14points surpasses 1,000point milestone in her career)
Seneca 33 Wonewoc-Center 20
Nekoosa 58 Rosholt 10
Weyauwega-Freemont 45 Berlin 40
Westfield 35 Wisconsin Rapids 33
Boys Basketball
Brookwood 62 Viroqua 58
Onalaska Luther 66 Bangor 40
Westby 87 Cashton 39
#1 Kickapoo 77 New Lisbon 42
Riverdale 69 Wonewoc-Center 47
Poynette 63 Adams-Friendship 51
Wautoma 53 Randolph 40
Girls Hockey
Cap City Cougars 5 Badger Lightning 1
