Local Prep Football Scores from Friday August 28th
Riverdale 32 Hillsboro 7
#6 Alma/Pepin 62 New Lisbon 6
#9 Melrose-Mindoro 60 Necedah 8
#1 Cochrane-Fountain City 41 Royall 0
#8 Cashton 39 Independence/Gilmanton 8
Brookwood 34 Viroqua 6
Onalaska Luther 40 Bangor 6
Cambridge 43 Mauston 0
Pardeeville 54 Adams-Friendship 12
Wisconsin Dells 33 River Valley 28
Westfield 20 Nekoosa 16
Poynette 19 Wautoma 13
Kiel 42 Berlin 14
New Holstein 63 Waupun 14
Two Rivers 28 Ripon 20
West Salem 41 Tomah 7
#5 Reedsburg 28 DeForest 6
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on August 31, 2026 at 12:05 PM, and is filed under Sports. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
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