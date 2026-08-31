Riverdale 32 Hillsboro 7

#6 Alma/Pepin 62 New Lisbon 6

#9 Melrose-Mindoro 60 Necedah 8

#1 Cochrane-Fountain City 41 Royall 0

#8 Cashton 39 Independence/Gilmanton 8

Brookwood 34 Viroqua 6

Onalaska Luther 40 Bangor 6

Cambridge 43 Mauston 0

Pardeeville 54 Adams-Friendship 12

Wisconsin Dells 33 River Valley 28

Westfield 20 Nekoosa 16

Poynette 19 Wautoma 13

Kiel 42 Berlin 14

New Holstein 63 Waupun 14

Two Rivers 28 Ripon 20

West Salem 41 Tomah 7

#5 Reedsburg 28 DeForest 6