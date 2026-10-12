 

Mauston 34 Wisconsin Dells 28 (Bubba Kastner go ahead TD for Mauston)

Berlin 40 Waupun 30

Wautoma 18 Adams-Friendship 14

Nekoosa 18 Ripon 8

 

#2 Ithaca/Weston 42 Royall 28

Hillsboro 27 Necedah 6

Cashton 60 New Lisbon 19

Bangor 45 Brookwood 21

 

Onalaska 48 Tomah 12

Reedsburg 35 Sparta 7