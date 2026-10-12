Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 10/9
Mauston 34 Wisconsin Dells 28 (Bubba Kastner go ahead TD for Mauston)
Berlin 40 Waupun 30
Wautoma 18 Adams-Friendship 14
Nekoosa 18 Ripon 8
#2 Ithaca/Weston 42 Royall 28
Hillsboro 27 Necedah 6
Cashton 60 New Lisbon 19
Bangor 45 Brookwood 21
Onalaska 48 Tomah 12
Reedsburg 35 Sparta 7
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on October 12, 2026 at 9:06 AM, and is filed under Sports. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
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