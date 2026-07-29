2026 HS Football Preview: Tomah Timberwolves

Tomah Timberwolves

2025 Record: 1-8 (1-6 Mississippi Valley Conference)

Head Coach: Collin Eswein (1st Year)

Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 1-8 (1-6 Mississippi Valley Conference)

Players to Watch: QB Quinn Gerke RB/LB Carson Newlun WR/DB Silas Cram OL/DL Lawson King OL/DL Landon Crego OL/LB Adam Brieske

Team Preview: Tomah is under the direction of 1st year head coach Collin Eswein. Eswein will look to change the culture of Tomah football that has struggled more times than not over the past decade. Quinn Gerke (68-146-8-727 10tds) is back at quarterback but it sound like there will be an open competition for the position. Tomah will bring back Gerke’s favorite target from a season ago in Sr. Silas Cram (26-343 7tds). Tomah had heavy graduation loss in the backfield and will rely on a young stable including Carson Newlun (42-182 0tds) and Tim Satele (9-52 0tds). Adams Brieske is back to lead the defense. Brieske was Tomah’s top tackler from last season with 63. Landon Crego and Lawson King hope to anchor the interiors for Tomah. I am pleasantly surprised with the direction Eswein has Tomah going in its off-season program. It’s too early to tell if that will translate to early on-field success. I see Tomah struggling with a grueling non-conference schedule and an always challenging MVC schedule.

Key to Success: Culture building. A new coach needs his team to buy into his attitude and philosophy’s. Eswein has attempted that during the off-season and will try to build on that once the season begins. Tomah is in rebuild mode but does have a strong history of football that has been missing for some time.

Game to watch: Week 2 Friday August 28th at West Salem 7pm

This will be a tough non-conference matchup for Tomah but if they can pull of a victory over a traditionally strong West Salem program it could build the momentum for a relatively young Tomah team.

Tomah Timberwolves games on WRJC Radio: None

Next Preview: Berlin Indians

Thanks to GoBound.com for statistics and player information.