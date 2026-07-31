Reedsburg Beavers

2025 Record: 10-4 (4-3 Mississippi Valley Conference)

Head Coach: Calvin Zenz

Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 5-4 (4-3 Mississippi Valley Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Sawyer Mittelstaedt RB/LB Ian McClure RB/LB Carter Seep RB/LB Grant Webber OL/LB Trenton Lauterbach RB/LB Colin Wolf TE/DL Teighan Schmidt

Team Preview: Reedsburg had a so-so regular season but got hot in the post season and was just seconds away from a State Championship before Grafton hit a game winning field goal. Will Mikonowicz nearly willed the Beavers to that state title and his production will be hugely missed but Reedsburg does return a lot from last year’s state runners-up team. Sawyer Mittelstaedt (5-22-3-103 1TD 31-189 3tds) got a lot of playing time at QB as a freshman and could be the Beavers next big playmaker. RB Ian McClure (45-559 6tds) will help lead the ground game along with Carter Seep (27-201 1TD). Reedsburg returns a ton defensivly including leading sackers Teighan Schmidt (46tkls 5sacks) & Grant Webber (83tkls 4sacks 1INT). Trent Lauterbach, Colin Wolf, & Rylan Knuth are also top tacklers returning from last season. Replacing Minkonwicz is an impossible task and will not be filled by just one person but Reedsburg has enough talent to compete for a Mississippi Valley Conference Championship and another post season appearance and possible deep playoff run.

Key to Success: Replacing Mikonowicz. Will MiKonowicz ran for over 2,600 yards and 42 touchdowns last year for Reedsburg, oh and he threw for another touchdown. That is tough to replace. Look for Sawyer Mittelstaedt, and Ian McClure to have bigger roles for Reedsburg.

Game to watch: Week 4 Friday September 11th Onalaska 7pm (Home)

This game features two of the best teams in the MVC over the last few years and should be a strong battle on the field. That night also features a corn feast and steak challenge at Millennium Field in Reedsburg.

Reedsburg Beaver games on WRJC Radio: None at this time

Next Preview: Ripon Tigers

Thanks to GoBound.com for statistics and player information.