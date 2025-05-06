The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two people who were located in the East Fork Lemonweir River on Sunday (5/4/25) in Wyeville.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call around 2:45pm from a subject advising that they had located what they believed to be a body in the water. The caller advised they had come to the area to look for two subject who had not been seen since the night before.

Upon further investigation, the Sheriff’s Office found that the two people had left the Backwater Bar & Grill the night before and no one had seen them since. The Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of Ft. McCoy Water Rescue, Tomah Rescue Techs, and Oakdale Fire Department. A search was conducted of the waterway behind the property and the bodies of the man and women who had been missing were located and recovered from the water.