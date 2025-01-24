The Royall Panther Boys basketball team survived Hillsboro 60-48 Thursday night. Royall led wire to wire but could never completely pull away from a feisty Tiger team. Royall got a game high 26points from Carter Uppena while Ben Crneckiy added 11points. Royall held Tigers leading scorer Miles Ravenscroft scoreless in the first half but Miles went off for 16 2nd half points to lead Hillsboro in scoring. Royall is now all alone atop the Scenic Bluff Conference moving to 7-0 and 13-0 overall. Hillsboro drops to 6-1 and 10-3 overall.