Olson Middle School has been ranked No. 138 in the state among the 2025 Best Elementary and Middle School rankings by U.S. News & World Report. The rankings include more than 79,000 public elementary and middle schools across the country. Schools are ranked at the state and district level.

“We are so proud of the hard work and dedication shown by our amazing staff,

middle school principal, and students. The daily accomplishments we see take on

even more meaning when we are recognized with such a prestigious award.”

— Joel Heesch, Superintendent of Schools

The methodology focuses on state assessments of students who were proficient or

above proficient in mathematics and reading/language arts while accounting for

student backgrounds, achievement in core subjects, and how well schools are

educating their students. Student-teacher ratios are applied to break ties in the

overall score.

The 2025 Best Middle Schools rankings are based on publicly available data from the

U.S. Department of Education.

“The 2025 Best Middle Schools rankings offer a way for parents to get a snapshot of

their child’s school and how well it is doing compared with other schools in their

community,” said LaMont Jones, managing editor for education at U.S. News. “In

addition, U.S. News provides easily accessible data on student-teacher ratios, district

spending, and the number of counselors a school makes available to its students.”

Parents, educators and students can see how Olson Middle School compares to other

institutions and how the rankings are calculated on USNews.