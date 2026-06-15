Zeigler, Harry T. Age 84 of Friendship
A celebration of his life will be Saturday, June 20, 2026 from 1-4pm at his home, 1744 County Road F, Friendship, WI.
Harry was born on August 17, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois to Harry and Anne (Rocco) Zeigler.
Harry spent his career as truck driver, rising to the position of Operations Manager retiring from Pier Transportation. Harry resided in Chicago then various suburbs of Chicago. Harry then moved to Friendship, Wisconsin setting his roots and making life long friends.
Harry enjoyed fishing, hunting, trap shooting, gardening and morning coffee with his buddies.
Harry was a member of the American Legion-Red Cloud Post, serving on their honor guard
Harry was preceded in death by his: Father, Harry, Mother, Anne, his sister Michelle (Micki), and his sister Judy
Survivors include his: Daughter Leslie, Son Michael, Son in Law Andrew, Michael’s girlfriend Michelle, Grandson Brennan, Granddaughter Erica, Michelle’s daughter Brooklynn and her son Joshua.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2026 at 11:14 AM, and is filed under Obituaries. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.