Harry T. Zeigler, age 84, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at the Tomah VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wisconsin.

A celebration of his life will be Saturday, June 20, 2026 from 1-4pm at his home, 1744 County Road F, Friendship, WI.

Harry was born on August 17, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois to Harry and Anne (Rocco) Zeigler.

Harry spent his career as truck driver, rising to the position of Operations Manager retiring from Pier Transportation. Harry resided in Chicago then various suburbs of Chicago. Harry then moved to Friendship, Wisconsin setting his roots and making life long friends.

Harry enjoyed fishing, hunting, trap shooting, gardening and morning coffee with his buddies.

Harry was a member of the American Legion-Red Cloud Post, serving on their honor guard

Harry was preceded in death by his: Father, Harry, Mother, Anne, his sister Michelle (Micki), and his sister Judy

Survivors include his: Daughter Leslie, Son Michael, Son in Law Andrew, Michael’s girlfriend Michelle, Grandson Brennan, Granddaughter Erica, Michelle’s daughter Brooklynn and her son Joshua.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.